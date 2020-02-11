Western Illinois University to offer cannabis-growing minor

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MACOMB, Ill. - The art of growing cannabis will become a minor subject at Western Illinois University in the fall. The university’s school of agriculture in Macomb is acting on interest officials expressed in such a class before adult-use marijuana became legal in January.

The minor in cannabis production will require 18 to 19 credit hours with additional coursework offered by Western Illinois’ department of biological sciences. School of agriculture director Andy Baker says faculty members are still working on partnerships with hemp producers and those in the recreational and medical marijuana businesses.