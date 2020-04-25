Wet weather continues into early Sunday

ST. LOUIS – We’ve seen impressive rain totals across the St. Louis region with reports of more than 2 inches in some areas over the last 24 hours.

Widespread rain showers will continue through Saturday. Some flooding could occur in low lying areas and those areas prone to flooding since the ground is already saturated. Another 1 to 2 inches is possible from St. Louis and points east and northeast. Another 1/2 to 1 inch is possible to the west of St. Louis.

Showers will begin to taper off slowly from the west to east late Saturday afternoon and evening. Rain showers will continue from St. Louis to east into Illinois into Saturday night. Showers will finally exit our eastern counties early Sunday morning.

Expect falling temperatures and gusty winds Saturday afternoon. Windy conditions will continue into Saturday night, slowly diminishing early Sunday morning. Sunday afternoon will be much better. Clouds will clear west to east and temperatures will rebound to the mid 60s.