Wet weather continues through Sunday evening

ST. LOUIS – After widespread rainfall early Sunday morning, the rain has become more scattered. But these scattered showers will continue into the afternoon ahead of a cold front.

Rainfall totals over the past 24 hours have exceeded one inch for most of the region and in some areas have reached two to three inches.

In addition to these showers, a few storms may also redevelop late afternoon and evening as the cold front pushes east into a more unstable environment. Storm chances will be highest east of St. Louis. Far eastern portions of the viewing area may even see a few strong storms later today.

With any strong storms that develop, large hail and strong wind gusts will be the primary concerns.

Rain will exit to the east through the evening hours.