Wet weather through Monday morning, scattered storms possible Monday afternoon

ST. LOUIS – After a few rounds of rain, we still aren’t done in the St. Louis region.

Scattered showers continue on and off for Sunday. Winds ramp up Sunday afternoon and highs will be in the 50s.

Widespread rain, heavy at times, will build back into the region after dark and will continue overnight into Monday morning. While the heaviest rain will hopefully be done in the metro as the morning commute really picks up, expect wet roads at the very least.

Another 0.5″ to 1.5″ of rain will be possible across the area with this next round.

Monday afternoon and evening, a few showers and storms are possible along the front that will still be lingering in the St. Louis region.

After a break in the rain Tuesday, rain is looking likely again for St. Patrick’s Day on Wednesday into early Thursday.