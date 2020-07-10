Breaking News
Map of St. Louis area COVID-19 cases – MO: 1,064 deaths/ 26,661 cases IL: 7,144 deaths/ 151,767 cases.
‘We’ve done a great job up until now’- Task Force doctor on rising hospitalizations in the region

ST. LOUIS – “We’ve done a great job up until now,” said Dr. Alex Garza during an afternoon briefing of the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force. He also said the medical community in St. Louis is worried about the future as the COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations start to surge.

Heading into the weekend, Dr. Garza says it is time to refocus. The medical community is imploring people to wear masks and practice social distancing to stop the spread.

There are 344 COVID hospitalizations, the single biggest number since June 2. That number includes 171 confirmed COVID patients and 173 suspected COVID patients. That’s an increase of 51 suspected cases in one day.

The hospitals say the increases are mainly among young people ages 20 to 29.

Dr. Garza says if this trend doesn’t stop, they will begin to prepare for PPE conservation and ICU unit expansion.

St. Louis City and County implemented mask mandates earlier this month, but the region will have to wait longer to see its impact.

Area hospitals did release 37 more COVID-19 patients, bringing the total to 3,127.

