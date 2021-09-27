What are the odds of winning tonight’s $545 million Powerball drawing?

ST. LOUIS – You have a chance to become a multi-millionaire Monday night when a near-record Powerball jackpot goes up for grabs.

Monday night’s drawing is worth an estimated $545 million. If the winner chooses the up-front payout, they will receive $392 million. The drawing will be done at 10:00 p.m.

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

Here are five things more likely to happen:

  1. Being killed by hornets, wasps or bees
  2. Becoming president of the United States. Those odds are about 1 in 1 million.
  3. Becoming a movie star:
  4. Going to the emergency room with a pogo stick-related injury. Those odds are about 1 in 115,300, according to Deseret News.
  5. Having conjoined twins. The odds of birthing conjoined twins are about 1 in 200,000, according to the University of Maryland Medical Center.

The odds aren’t great when it comes to winning the Powerball Jackpot, but what if you win?

