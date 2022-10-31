ST. LOUIS – Time to see what your neighbors are doing to help us all in #WhatYouAreDoingAboutIt.
Annie Malone Children and Family Service Center will have a safe Halloween event. There will be candy, a magician, and more.
Halloween Trunk-or-Treat
Monday, October 31
4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. CDT
Annie Malone Children and Family Service Center
Page Campus
5355 Page Blvd.
St. Louis, MO 63112
https://www.anniemalone.com/
Impact Life is looking for all blood types at an upcoming blood drive. Donations tends to drop off dramatically during the winter holidays.
Impact Life Blood Drive
Friday, November 4
11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. CDT
Conference Room 2
St. Luke’s Des Peres Hospital
2345 Dougherty Ferry Rd.
Des Peres, MO 63122
https://bit.ly/3t32nWZ
STL Feral Cat Outreach needs volunteers to build shelters for feral felines. They will gather on the parking lot of Center for Animal Rescue and Enrichment, CARE-STL. If you cannot join the build, you can donate supplies between Saturday, November 5 and Saturday, November 12.
Feral Cat Shelter Build
Sunday, November 13
11:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
CARE-STL
2700 Walnut Place
St. Louis, MO 63103
https://bit.ly/3Wfbv8b