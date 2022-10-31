ST. LOUIS – Time to see what your neighbors are doing to help us all in #WhatYouAreDoingAboutIt.

Annie Malone Children and Family Service Center will have a safe Halloween event. There will be candy, a magician, and more.

Halloween Trunk-or-Treat

Monday, October 31

4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. CDT

Annie Malone Children and Family Service Center

Page Campus

5355 Page Blvd.

St. Louis, MO 63112

https://www.anniemalone.com/

Impact Life is looking for all blood types at an upcoming blood drive. Donations tends to drop off dramatically during the winter holidays.

Impact Life Blood Drive

Friday, November 4

11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. CDT

Conference Room 2

St. Luke’s Des Peres Hospital

2345 Dougherty Ferry Rd.

Des Peres, MO 63122

https://bit.ly/3t32nWZ

STL Feral Cat Outreach needs volunteers to build shelters for feral felines. They will gather on the parking lot of Center for Animal Rescue and Enrichment, CARE-STL. If you cannot join the build, you can donate supplies between Saturday, November 5 and Saturday, November 12.

Feral Cat Shelter Build

Sunday, November 13

11:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

CARE-STL

2700 Walnut Place

St. Louis, MO 63103

https://bit.ly/3Wfbv8b