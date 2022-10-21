ST. LOUIS — Time to see what your neighbors are doing to help us all in #WhatYouAreDoingAboutIt.

High Noon at The Kranzberg will explore the effects of film festivals.

Bree Maniscalco is the Executive Director of Cinema St. Louis. She will hold a lunch-hour talk.

High Noon: The Impact of Film Festivals

Thursday, October 27

Noon to 1 p.m. CDT

The Kranzberg

3301 Washington Ave.

St. Louis, MO 63103

A fallen breast-cancer warrior will be honored at BOO-Bash. Sarah Penberthy died in April 2022 of breast cancer. She raised money for Making Strides Against Breast Cancer. Friends, family, and strangers will continue her mission at a Halloween-themed party.

BOO-Bash

Saturday, October 29

7 p.m. to 11 p.m. CDT

Work & Leisure

3015 Locust St.

St. Louis, MO 63103

First Unitarian Church will hold a Black Lives Matter Social Witnessing event.

This follows other St. Louis area churches that have pushed for police reform since the police-shooting death of Michael Brown in 2014.

Toward Justice will also be at the event. That organization fights discrimination in many areas, including police, worker pay, and healthcare.

This will be an outdoor event. Organizers invite all to bring signs and wear sunscreen. The church asks everyone to wear masks and prepare to walk a short distance.

Black Lives Matter Social Witnessing

Saturday, October 22

10 a.m. to 11 a.m. CDT

First Unitarian Church

5007 Waterman Blvd.

St. Louis, MO 63108