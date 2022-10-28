ST. LOUIS — Time to see what your neighbors are doing to help us all in #WhatYouAreDoingAboutIt.

After Monday’s fatal shooting at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School in South St. Louis, many are starting their recovery journey. Here are some resources if you would like to have support.

Behavioral Health Response

Adults (314) 469-6644

Youth (314) 819-8802

Text “BHEARD” TO 31658

Mental health Crisis & Suicide Hotline or call 988

The White Rabbit will raise money for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital on Saturday, October 29.

The White Rabbit is an antique boutique in Brentwood, Mo. St. Jude treats children with cancer and other catastrophic illnesses. The hospital works with insurance companies and holds fundraisers, so families do not get billed for treatment. St. Jude also shares their research with other facilities.

St. Jude Day at White Rabbit

Saturday, October 29

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. CDT

9030 Manchester Rd.

St. Louis, MO 63144

A woman remembers her two lost baby twins at the anniversary celebration of Avery and Aubrey’s Way.

Avery and Aubrey were born on Valentine’s Day 2013. The twins died two days later.

Their mother Tameika Thomas then founded and led Avery & Aubrey’s Way. She wanted to support other families living with infant loss.

She will celebrate five years on that mission with several fun activities for these families.

Avery & Aubrey’s Way 5th Birthday Party

Saturday, October 28

7p.m. to 10 p.m. CDT

Cafe Biz 618 Shared Workspace

10850 Lincoln Trail, Suite 16

Fairview Heights, IL 62208