ST. LOUIS – Time to see what your neighbors are doing to help us all in #WhatYouAreDoingAboutIt.
The Shakespeare Festival brings free art to patrons in North St. Louis.
A Midsummer Night’s Dream
Tuesday, August 23
6:30 p.m. CDT
Ivory Perry Park
Belt Ave. & Cabanne Ave.
St. Louis, MO 63112
https://stlshakes.org/production/midsummer-tour/
Party animals 21 and older can cut a rug with their furry, scaly, or swimming friends.
Jammin’ at the Zoo will let you dance after hours for one night only.
Jammin’ at the Zoo
Wednesday, August 24
6 – 10 p.m. CDT
St. Louis Zoo in Forest Park
1 Government Dr.
St. Louis, MO 63110
Tickets: https://estore.stlzoo.org/EventPurchase.aspx?dateselected=8/24/2022
Operation Clean Stream will descend on the Meramec River.
Volunteers are still welcome to sign up to pull trash out of various sites along the waterway.
Operation Clean Stream
Saturday, August 27
9 a.m. – Noon CDT
http://openspacestl.org/2022/06/25/registration-for-operation-clean-stream-2022-open/
Volunteer Portal: https://volunteer.openspacestl.org/need/