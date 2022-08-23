ST. LOUIS – Time to see what your neighbors are doing to help us all in #WhatYouAreDoingAboutIt.

The Shakespeare Festival brings free art to patrons in North St. Louis.

A Midsummer Night’s Dream

Tuesday, August 23

6:30 p.m. CDT

Ivory Perry Park

Belt Ave. & Cabanne Ave.

St. Louis, MO 63112

https://stlshakes.org/production/midsummer-tour/

Party animals 21 and older can cut a rug with their furry, scaly, or swimming friends.

Jammin’ at the Zoo will let you dance after hours for one night only.

Jammin’ at the Zoo

Wednesday, August 24

6 – 10 p.m. CDT

St. Louis Zoo in Forest Park

1 Government Dr.

St. Louis, MO 63110

Tickets: https://estore.stlzoo.org/EventPurchase.aspx?dateselected=8/24/2022

Operation Clean Stream will descend on the Meramec River.

Volunteers are still welcome to sign up to pull trash out of various sites along the waterway.

Operation Clean Stream

Saturday, August 27

9 a.m. – Noon CDT

http://openspacestl.org/2022/06/25/registration-for-operation-clean-stream-2022-open/

Volunteer Portal: https://volunteer.openspacestl.org/need/