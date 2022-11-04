ST. LOUIS — Time to see what your neighbors are doing to help us all in #WhatYouAreDoingAboutIt.

The Sickle-Cell Association – St. Louis will have the Committed to the Cause Gala.

The fundraiser will also honor Sickle-Cell warriors and allies. Sickle-Cell is a genetic blood disorder that triggers pain, stroke, organ damage, and sometimes death.

Research into treatments added years to the lives of those living with the disease.

Committed to the Cause Gala

Benefits Sickle-Cell Association – St. Louis

Saturday, November 5

6 p.m.

Ferguson Community Center

1050 Smith Ave.

Ferguson, MO 63135

Impact Life is looking for all blood types at an upcoming blood drive.

Impact Life Blood Drive

Friday, November 4

11 a.m. – 3 p.m. CDT

Conference Room 2

St. Luke’s Des Peres Hospital

2345 Dougherty Ferry Rd.

Des Peres, MO 63122

The students of Central Visual and Performing Arts High School will take the lead in a March for Justice.

The St. Louis Public School District tweeted that students organized the event. The event will start with a march at the school.

It will end with a lantern release to honor teacher Jean Kuczka and sophomore Alexzandria Bell. The two were killed in the school shooting on Monday, October 24.

Police killed the shooter, a former student. The event will also honor survivors.

Large bags and weapons are forbidden. Clear bags are encouraged.

Student-Led March for Justice

Sunday, November 6

1:45 p.m. CDT

Track and Field

Central Visual and Performing Arts High School

3125 S. Kingshighway

St. Louis, MO 63139