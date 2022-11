ST. LOUIS — Time to see what your neighbors are doing to help us all in #WhatYouAreDoingAboutIt.

On this Veterans Day, Harley-Davidson will host free haircuts for military service men and women. Stylist Emily Kirk is from Salon Shenanigans. She will give the free cuts.



Free Haircuts for Veterans

By Emily Kirk of Salon Shenanigans

Friday, November 11

11 a.m. – 2 p.m. CDT

3600 Lemay Ferry Rd.

St. Louis, MO 63125



Steve’s Hot Dogs offers half-price meals and penny beers to military veterans who show up in uniform or show military identification.



Half-Price Meals & Penny Beers

Friday, November 11

11 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Steve’s Hot Dogs

3145 S. Grand Blvd.

St. Louis, MO 63118



Dogs for our Brave will have a trivia night fundraiser on Friday, November 18.

Unpossible Trivia will lead the fundraiser to help wounded warriors receive service animals. Dogs for our Brave offers the animals, training, and veterinary care at no cost to veterans.



Dogs for our Brave Trivia Night

Friday, November 18

6 p.m.

German Cultural Society Of St. Louis – Jefferson Hall

3652 Jefferson Ave.

St. Louis, MO 63118