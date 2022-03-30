RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Mo. — A neurologist at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Richmond Heights provided an explanation Wednesday of the brain illness forcing actor Bruce Willis to retire.

Willis was diagnosed with aphasia, his family announced Wednesday.

Dr. Niranjan Singh said aphasia is a condition that robs you of the ability to communicate. A person with aphasia can have difficulty speaking, reading, listening typing, or writing.

Singh said if the condition occurs suddenly after a head injury or stroke, there could be a complete recovery if the stroke is treated quickly. If Willis’ case came on gradually, perhaps from a tumor, it can make recovery with speech therapy more difficult.

“On the other hand, like dementia, like a tumor, the disease has a tendency to get worse over time. So, speech therapy may have some impact may buy some time some help but because of the progressive nature of the disease, eventually, it will not work,” said Singh.

Singh said almost 40% of stroke survivors will have some sort of language deficit.