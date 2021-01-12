What is the 14th Amendment and how could it be used during Trump’s impeachment?

ST. LOUIS – The House of Representatives is planning to begin the impeachment of President Donald Trump on Wednesday. If that process doesn’t work then some are looking at other ways to keep Trump out of power.

One avenue that could be taken to achieve this is by way of the 14th Amendment. It addresses many aspects of citizenship and the rights of citizens. It also deals with who can hold office after an insurrection.

The amendment was added after the Civil War and states:

No person shall be a Senator or Representative in Congress, or elector of President and Vice President, or hold any office, civil or military, under the United States, or under any state, who, having previously taken an oath, as a member of Congress, or as an officer of the United States, or as a member of any state legislature, or as an executive or judicial officer of any state, to support the Constitution of the United States, shall have engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the same, or given aid or comfort to the enemies thereof.

Section 5 of the 14th Amendment says Congress has the power to enforce the rule. The amendment could also be used as a way to punish other Republicans who took part in the riot at the Capitol on January 6. One argument is that elected officials attending the rally outside the Capitol are in violation of the 14th Amendment.

The impeachment resolution was introduced by three House Judiciary Committee members, Representatives David Cicilline of Rhode Island, Ted Lieu of Claifornia and Jamie Raskin of Maryland.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said he will not consider trying Trump before January 19.