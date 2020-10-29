How elections could pan out differently if Missouri’s congressional districts were drawn differently

ST. LOUIS – Missouri voters are being asked to vote on Amendment 3 next week. It looks at how state legislative districts are drawn in the state.

While that ballot question focuses on state legislative districts, FiveThirtyEight, a website that looks at polling data, drew a set of alternative maps for Congressional districts. The maps show how each state’s elections could pan out in the future if districts were drawn differently.

The maps show the current district boundaries and then different iterations of boundaries if they were to change. FiveThirtyEight shows gerrymandered districts to favor Republicans, gerrymandered districts to favor Democrats, if districts matched the partisan breakdown of seats to the electorate, if districts were to promote highly competitive elections, if districts maximized the number of majority-minority districts, if district shapes were compact and if districts were compact while following county borders.

