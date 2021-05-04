What should be the name of the newest addition to Grant’s Farm?

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. LOUIS – Grant’s Farm recently welcomed a new baby Cavy and now they’re asking the public what they should name him.

A Cavy is a South American rodent.

Grant’s Farm began welcoming guests to its Deer Park Adventure experience on May 1. The park was closed during the pandemic other than when it hosted a Holiday Fun Drive-Thru Experience.

Guests must make a reservation ahead of time and observe social distancing guidelines among other precautions during the Deer Park Adventure.

There are timeslots available on Tuesdays through Sundays. The Deer Park Adventure is a private experience for groups of up to ten people. The adventure will take guests to “areas unreachable by tram.” People will be able to meet animals and hand-feed them, learn some history, see the Busch Estate and Grant’s Cabin, and bottle-feed the Grant’s Farm Goats.

The Deer Park Adventure is $350 per group. It comes with two complimentary parking spots and a cooler of sodas and water along with an additional beverage at the end of the adventure. Guests can also add snacks for $25 or a cooler of AB products for those 21 and older for $50 to their package.

Grant’s Farm is also hiring. Click here to see the jobs they have available.

Click here to book a timeslot for the Deer Park Adventure.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

About FOX 2 News

FOX 2 and KPLR 11 in St. Louis cover the news in Missouri and Illinois. There are over 68 hours of live news and local programming on-air each week. Our website and live video streams operate 24/7. Download our apps for alerts and follow us on social media for updates in your feed.

President Harry Truman said: “It is amazing what you can accomplish if you do not care who gets the credit.” That spirit is alive and well at Fox 2. Our teamwork is on display each and every day.

Our news slogan is: “Coverage You Can Count On.” We quite frankly are too busy to worry about who gets the credit. Our main concern is serving the viewer.

We go where the stories take us. Whether it be Washington, D.C when a Belleville man opened fire during a congressional baseball game practice or to Puerto Rico where local Ameren crews restored power after more than 5 months in the dark.

Coverage You Can Count On means “Waking up your Day” with our top-rated morning show. From 4:00 am-10:00 am we are leading the way with breaking news. But our early morning crew also knows how to have some fun! Our strong commitment to the communities we serve is highlighted with our Friday neighborhood shows.

Our investigative unit consists of three reporters. Elliott Davis focuses on government waste, Chris Hayes is our investigative reporter, and Mike Colombo is our consumer reporter. They work in unison with the news department by sharing resources and ideas.

We continue to cover breaking news aggressively and relied on our seasoned journalists to make a difference with the stories we covered. The shooting of Arnold Police Officer Ryan O’Connor is just one example of that. Jasmine Huda was the only reporter who had exclusive access to the O’Connor family during his amazing rehabilitation in Colorado.

Last, but certainly not least, FOX 2 and KPLR 11 are committed to covering local politics. We host debates among candidates and have the most extensive presidential election coverage. Our commitment to politics isn’t just during an election year. We produce two political shows that air every weekend.

Popular

Latest News

More News