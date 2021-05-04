What should be the name of the newest addition to Grant’s Farm?

ST. LOUIS – Grant’s Farm recently welcomed a new baby Cavy and now they’re asking the public what they should name him.

A Cavy is a South American rodent.

Grant’s Farm began welcoming guests to its Deer Park Adventure experience on May 1. The park was closed during the pandemic other than when it hosted a Holiday Fun Drive-Thru Experience.

Guests must make a reservation ahead of time and observe social distancing guidelines among other precautions during the Deer Park Adventure.

There are timeslots available on Tuesdays through Sundays. The Deer Park Adventure is a private experience for groups of up to ten people. The adventure will take guests to “areas unreachable by tram.” People will be able to meet animals and hand-feed them, learn some history, see the Busch Estate and Grant’s Cabin, and bottle-feed the Grant’s Farm Goats.

The Deer Park Adventure is $350 per group. It comes with two complimentary parking spots and a cooler of sodas and water along with an additional beverage at the end of the adventure. Guests can also add snacks for $25 or a cooler of AB products for those 21 and older for $50 to their package.

Grant’s Farm is also hiring. Click here to see the jobs they have available.

Click here to book a timeslot for the Deer Park Adventure.