What St. Louis should know about proposed Frontier-Spirit airline merger

FILE – A Frontier Airlines jetliner taxis to a runway to take off from Denver International Airport Thursday, April 23, 2020, in Denver. Frontier Airlines’ parent company is buying Spirit Airlines in a $2.9 billion cash-and-stock deal that will allow the combined airline to be more competitive against its larger rivals. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

ST. LOUIS–The parent company of the budget carrier Frontier is buying Spirit Airlines in a $2.9 billion cash-and-stock deal that will create the nation’s fifth-largest carrier.

The deal is valued at $6.6 billion when accounting for the assumption of debt and other liabilities.

Spirit shareholders will receive 1.9126 shares of Frontier plus $2.13 in cash for each existing Spirit share they own. This implies a value of $25.83 per Spirit share at Frontier’s closing stock price of $12.39 on Friday.

Beyond that, very little is known about how the merger will impact specific markets like St. Louis. A Frontier spokesperson referred back to a portion of the initial announcement, saying “the combined airline will offer more than 1,000 daily flights to over 145 destinations in 19 countries, across complementary networks, with plans to expand with more than 350 aircraft on order to deliver more ultra-low fares. This plan is to bring more ultra-low fares to more travelers in more destinations across the United States, Latin America and the Caribbean, including major cities as well as underserved communities.”

Spirit announced in March of 2021 that it was coming to Lambert St. Louis International Airport in 2021 and by the end of the year was flying to eight locations: Tampa, Orlando, Phoenix, Fort Myers, Fort Lauderdale, Las Vegas, Los Angeles and Cancun, Mexico.

Out of St. Louis, Frontier flies to Denver, Las Vegas, Orlando, Miami, Atlanta and Cancun.

Airport Director Rhonda Hamm-Niebruegge declined to comment Monday.

Airline consultant Jay Sorensen says the merger of two low-fare airlines into a stronger competitor is likely to have more of an impact on the dominant carrier in St. Louis, Southwest, which he described as a “fortress” here. While still early in the process, Sorensen says he doesn’t necessarily see a reduction in service between the two carriers despite current overlaps in some destinations from St. Louis.

While the U.S. Department of Justice’s Antitrust division, now led by Washington University graduate Jonathan Kanter has recently signaled a much tougher stance on approving mergers, Sorensen says a Frontier-Spirit combo creates more competition for the Big 4 carriers.

A big question for Sorensen and other airline observers is if this deal creates energy for another merger, potentially among JetBlue, Alaska Airlines and Allegiant, the last of which is the sole carrier at Mid-America Airport in Mascoutah, Ill.