MADISON, Il. – It’s race day at “Enjoy Illinois 300” in Madison, Illinois, and 57,000 NASCAR fans have sold out this inaugural event at World Wide Technology Raceway.

The race is set for 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Enjoy Illinois is a 300-mile race consisting of 240 laps. The WWT Raceway track is 1.25 miles long.

To prepare for a race like this, renovations and upgrades to the raceway have been 10 years in the making.

More than 80,000 people were expected to be here over the course of the three-day weekend.

It’s a big deal for the area, and major economic driver for Illinois. According to the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity, it’s had a $60 million economic impact for the region.

This weekend’s festivities included food, music, family activities and even STEM activities to get kids interested in the field.

Parking lots open at 6:30 a.m., and at 7 a.m. Spectator gates, Enterprise Fan Zone, midway open.

From 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. there will be a Rumble Before The Roar pre-race party.

And at 2 p.m., driver introductions will begin.