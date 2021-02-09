What to know about Apple’s new privacy “nutrition labels”

ST. LOUIS– Apple is taking steps to be more transparent about the data apps in its App Store are collecting. The App Store will now have privacy labels listing information about the data collected.

You may have downloaded apps that ask permission to access your speaker, camera, microphone, GPS, and more.

Scott Schaffer, the Chief Information Security Office with Blade Technology, says some apps may be asking for too much information and you need to decide if that is ok. One example he gave is does Facebook really need to access your GPS?

Here are the categories on the labels:

  • Data linked to you- information like where you are going, what you bought, financial information, contacts, location, etc.
  • Data used to track you- Contact info, location, financial
  • Data not linked to you- data usage, diagnostics, etc.
  • Data not collected- no data collected

Schaffer says some app developers may say they don’t collect data but really are. Others may try to hide certain permissions at the end of the list.

Schaffer suggests if an app says it doesn’t collect any data and doesn’t have a lot of downloads, you may want to stay away.

