ST. LOUIS – One of the city’s largest Cinco de Mayo celebrations returns this weekend.

St. Louis’ Cinco de Mayo festival on Cherokee Street returns on Saturday. The event canceled in-person celebrations the last two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Organizers are expecting this year’s turnout to be the largest yet. The festival runs from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on May 7.

Several vendors will offer food and drinks in celebration of Cinco de Mayo. The festival also includes artists, a mechanical bull, Lucha Libre wrestling, and three entertainment stages. Click here for the lineup of events.

Organizers say visitors should consider bringing several items, including a water bottle, sunscreen, ID, credit card and some cash.

Guests are also encouraged to wear comfortable walking shoes and plan ahead for parking or riding and from the event. There will be designated spots for drop-off and pick-up at the corner of Cherokee and Jefferson.

For the festival map, click here.