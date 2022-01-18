What will replace former Steak N’ Shake restaurant in Maryland Heights?

ST. LOUIS- The city of Maryland Heights’ Economic Development Commission meets Tuesday night to discuss a number of local projects, including an update on plans to bring new restaurant life to a former Steak N’ Shake restaurant.

The restaurant, formerly located at 12607 Dorsett, was one of many Steak N’ Shake locations to close in the St. Louis area in 2019, when the company shut down more than half a dozen of them while in search of franchise partners.

Chipotle has submitted plans to remodel the Dorsett location, at a cost of $300,000. The restaurant does not need Planning and Zoning Commission approval. It is unclear when the new restaurant would open.

Tuesday night’s meeting is being held via Zoom, starting at 5:30pm.