What will virtual learning look like? Hazelwood School District shares a preview

HAZELWOOD, Mo. – Students in the Hazelwood School District (HSD) will be attending school 100% virtually for the first quarter of the school year.

The district released a video showing parents what learning will look like when school starts. The teacher featured in the video explains it will be different that what students and parents saw at the end of last school year.

The HSD teachers will deliver live and recorded lessons. The vitrual school will have a normal school day structure. It will include direct instruction, interaction with classmates and breaks.

There are also chrome books and mobile hotspots available for families with technology needs. The district also purchased 1,300 web cameras with federal CARE Act funding.