ST. LOUIS — Time to see what your neighbors are doing to help us all in #WhatYouAreDoingAboutIt.
The Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc., Xi Zeta Chapter will talk about how often African-American women go into labor early. There will be clergy and medical experts to offer answers and emotional support.
African-American Prematurity Awareness
Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Xi Zeta Chapter
Saturday, November 19
9 a.m. – 11 a.m. CST
New Beginning M.B. Church
4055 Edmundson Rd.
St. Louis, MO 63134
Home Sweet Home offers furniture and home accessories to families in need.
Thies Farm will hold a fundraiser for the organization. They will also collect donated blankets and gently-used kitchen utensils.
Craft Show Fundraiser for Home Sweet Home
Saturday, November 19
10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Thies Farm and Greenhouses
14101 Creve Coeur Airport Rd.
Maryland Heights, MO 63146
Keep Pushing Inc. and Be The Change organizations will work together to give away essentials before the Thanksgiving 2022 holiday.
Thanksgiving Giveaway
Saturday, November 19
10 a.m. – Noon
2300 McLaran Ave.
Jennings, MO 63136