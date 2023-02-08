ST. LOUIS – Time to see what your neighbors are doing to help us all in #WhatYouAreDoingAboutIt.

A happy hour will help the foster kids and families of Angel’s Arms. The organization helps families find homes and resources. Beffa’s will have a happy hour. A wristband will get visitors a discount on toasted ravioli and wings.



Beffa’s Happy Hour Benefitting Angels’ Arms

Thursday, February 16

6:00 p.m. CST

2700 Olive St.

St. Louis, MO 63103

https://bit.ly/3x6iFA9

Sickle-Cell warriors and their families can pick up new information to fight the disease. The St. Louis Sickle Cell Association and Barnes-Jewish Hospital will have an information session. Sickle-Cell is a genetic disease that affects mostly people of African and Mediterranean descent. A genetic mutation causes red blood cells to die early, causing extreme pain, organ damage and frequent stroke.

Sickle Cell Solution

Wednesday, February 8

6:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. CST

Parkview Tower

Conference Room A

1 Parkview Place

St. Louis, MO 63110

RSVP: Robbie.Schaefer@bjc.org

https://www.instagram.com/p/CoVQdlYJ82L/

Bombay Food Junkies will host the next Vegan Party. Project Animal Freedom will throw that party. That group advocates for animal rights, climate justice, and a plant-based lifestyle for humans. Bombay Food Junkies serves street food in traditions from both the U.S. and India.

Vegan Party

Hosted by Project Animal Freedom

Wednesday, February 8

6:00 p.m. CST

Bombay Food Junkies

12955 Olive Blvd.

Creve Coeur, MO 63141

https://bit.ly/3XFAdir