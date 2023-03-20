ST. LOUIS – Time to see what your neighbors are doing to help us all in #WhatYouAreDoingAboutIt.

The Terrain Magazine Outdoor Expo returns to St. Louis. The massive event will have dozens of vendors offering products to help nature lovers of all ages enjoy the outdoors. The Ozark Trail Association will have a booth there, and is looking for volunteers.

Outdoor Expo

Friday, March 31

10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Tower Grove Park

4257 Northeast Drive

St. Louis, MO 63110

https://bit.ly/3ZRNaGR

The Honeysuckle Hack will fight an invasive plant species and replace it with native plants. The Open Space Council will help get rid of bush honeysuckle, which can overtake and kill beneficial plant species.

Volunteers must be at least 18 years old and able to handle herbicide. The event is part of the Missouri Botanical Garden’s Honeysuckle Sweep for Healthy Habitat.

Honeysuckle Hack and Native Planting

Saturday, March 25

9 a.m. – Noon

7391 St. Charles Rock Rd.

St. Louis, MO 63133

https://bit.ly/3LDEi3u

The Bloody Mary Brunch will help fight period poverty for the St. Louis Alliance for Period Supplies. The brunch will raise money to give free feminine protection products to girls and women unable to afford these necessities.

Bloody Mary Brunch

Benefits St. Louis Alliance for Period Supplies

Sunday, March 26

11 a.m. – 2 p.m. CDT

St. Louis Area Diaper Bank

6141 Etzel Ave.

St. Louis, MO 63133

https://bit.ly/3n3Z6qq