What’s that in the sky? FOX2 viewers ask about light sightings

ST. LOUIS–We already knew that the St. Louis area was getting a light show in the sky, potentially as soon as Saturday, thanks to the Geminid Meteor Showers.

Related Content How to watch one of best meteor showers of the year this December

But on Friday night, viewers were checking in with FOX2 to ask about what they were seeing in the sky. The answer? Starlink satellites. Elon Musk’s company launches satellites that helps provide high-speed internet in rural or underserved areas.

Starlink-G4-3 flyover tonight in St. Louis Region. Camera is looking south from O'Fallon, MO, video speed is 5X. #stlwx #Starlink pic.twitter.com/FElhWox06n — Tom Stolze (@ofallonweather) December 4, 2021

As it turns out, the satellites weren’t even the only thing catching people’s eyes Friday night. Jupiter, Saturn, and Venus were also quite visible.

The Geminid Meteor showers will take place between December 4 and December 17. The peak viewing takes place on December 13 into the morning on December 14.