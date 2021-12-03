What’s that in the sky? FOX2 viewers ask about light sightings

ST. LOUIS–We already knew that the St. Louis area was getting a light show in the sky, potentially as soon as Saturday, thanks to the Geminid Meteor Showers.
But on Friday night, viewers were checking in with FOX2 to ask about what they were seeing in the sky. The answer? Starlink satellites. Elon Musk’s company launches satellites that helps provide high-speed internet in rural or underserved areas.
As it turns out, the satellites weren’t even the only thing catching people’s eyes Friday night. Jupiter, Saturn, and Venus were also quite visible.
The Geminid Meteor showers will take place between December 4 and December 17. The peak viewing takes place on December 13 into the morning on December 14.