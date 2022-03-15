What’s the most popular dog breed in St. Louis?

ST. LOUIS – Labrador Retrievers are the most popular dogs in St. Louis, according to the American Kennel Club.

The Labrador Retriever has been St. Louis’ most popular dog for over 10 years.

“Labs are well-loved throughout the nation,” AKC Executive Secretary Gina DiNardo said. “St. Louis is no exception – there’s something about Labs has great appeal for many different lifestyles.”

St. Louis’ top 5 breeds for 2021 are:

Labrador Retriever Golden Retriever French Bulldog German Shepherd Bulldog

The Labrador Retriever also topped the nation’s list.

Labrador Retriever French Bulldog Golden Retriever German Shepherd Poodle