What’s the most popular pie choice in Missouri

ST. LOUIS – Forget the pumpkin phenomena, apple pie is a classic according to data compiled by grocery chain Save A Lot. Since 2018, the grocer has determined apple pie to be the most purchase dessert item throughout their locations.
Save A Lot, which has locations in 32 states, said even within the last year it has seen an overwhelming uptick in apple pie sales.
The company’s data shows 61% of states with Save A Lot stores prefer apple pie, 24% prefer pumpkin, and 15 prefer pecan. The data also shows that from 2019-2020, nearly 15% of states changed their purchasing preferences from pumpkin to apple and 8% of the states shifted from pecan to apple.
Here’s the data in list form:
Alabama: Apple
Arkansas: Pecan
Arizona: Apple
Colorado: Apple
Connecticut: Apple
Delaware: Apple
Florida: tie between Apple, Pumpkin, and Pecan
Georgia: Pecan
Iowa: Pumpkin
Illinois: Pumpkin
Indiana: Pumpkin
Kansas: Apple
Kentucky: Pumpkin
Louisiana: Pecan
Massachusetts: Apple
Maryland: Apple
Maine: Apple
Michigan: Apple
Missouri: Apple
Mississippi: Apple
North Carolina: Apple
New Hampshire: Pumpkin
New Jersey: Apple
New York: Apple
Ohio: Pumpkin
Oklahoma: Pumpkin
Pennsylvania: Apple
Rhode Island: Apple
South Carolina: Apple
Tennessee: Pecan
Texas: Pecan
Virginia: Apple
Washington DC: Apple
Wisconsin: Apple
West Virginia: Pumpkin