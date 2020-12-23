What’s your favorite Christmas movie? Here are the top searched ones on Google

ST. LOUIS – What’s your favorite Christmas movie? Many people are already off work for Christmas and are looking for some Christmas movies to watch.

Google Trends shows the top searched Christmas movies of the past week. Here is a break down of the search results:

  • 46% searched for Home Alone
  • 26% searched for The Grinch
  • 14% searched for National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation
  • 3% searched for Jingle All the Way

This next search is controversial with Die Hard being searched for by 11% of people. Some say the Bruce Willis film is not a Christmas movie, while others stand firm in their belief that it is.

