When has the Capitol seen other attacks over the past 220 years

FILE – In this July 24, 1998, file photo, a flag flies at half-staff on Capitol Hill in honor of two Capitol police officers who were killed after a gunman burst through security barriers. A woman tourist was also seriously wounded in the incident and hospitalized for her injuries. (AP Photo/Doug Mills, File)

WASHINGTON, D.C.- In more than 220 years, the U.S. Capitol had seen nothing like it: a roiling mob, forcing its way past its majestic marble columns, disrupting the passage of power, desecrating the seat of the world’s greatest democracy.

But this was far from the first time the Capitol has been scarred by violence. Here is a rundown of some of the other incidents:

FILE- U.S. Capitol after burning by the British. Courtesy: LIbrary of Congress

FILE – In this March 1, 1954, file photo, Puerto Rican nationalist Lolita Lebron is led away by police officers following her arrest after a shooting attack on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. While shouting “Free Puerto Rico” a commando group of four under the leadership of Lebron opened fire from the visitor’s gallery onto the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives, wounding five congressmen. (AP Photo/File)

FILE – In this Oct. 3, 2013, file photo, a damaged Capitol Hill police car is surrounded by crime scene tape after a car chase and shooting on Capitol Hill in Washington. A woman driving a black Infiniti with a young child inside tried to ram through a White House barricade Thursday, then led police on a chase that ended in gunfire outside the Capitol, witnesses and officials said. (AP Photo/ Evan Vucci, File)

August 1814: Just 14 years after the building opened, British forces in the War of 1812 tried to burn it down.

July 4, 1915: There was an explosion in the Senate reception room. According to the Senate history page, a German-born former Harvard professor took credit for setting off the dynamite. No one was in the building at the time of the explosion.

March 1954: Puerto Rican nationalist Lolita Lebron was arrested after a shooting attack on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. While shouting “Free Puerto Rico” a commando group of four under the leadership of Lebron opened fire from the visitor’s gallery onto the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives, wounding five congressmen.

March 1971: A bomb exploded in the Senate wing of the Capitol building. There was significant damage, but no one was injured. Weather Underground, an anti-war group, later took responsibility for the attack, protesting the Vietnam War.

November 1983: A bomb exploded at the Capitol building. It happened on the Senate side of the building at night and it was empty at the time. No one was injured or killed.

July 1998: two Capitol police officers were killed after a gunman burst through security barriers. A woman tourist was also seriously wounded in the incident and hospitalized for her injuries.

Oct. 3, 2013: there was a car chase and shooting on Capitol Hill in Washington. A woman driving a black Infiniti with a young child inside tried to ram through a White House barricade then led police on a chase that ended in gunfire outside the Capitol, witnesses, and officials said.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.