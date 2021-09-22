When to enjoy the fall colors along the Great River Road

ALTON, Ill. – Fall is officially here. It’s a beautiful start to the new season. So many things to look forward to, like cozy sweaters, pumpkin spice lattes, and of course the change in the colors. A popular spot to view the beautiful colors is along the Great River Road in Illinois.

There are 33 miles of beautiful colors to see this season along this stretch, located just 25 minutes from downtown St. Louis. Experts in the field say that during the year, leaves are filled with chlorophyll but as trees go dormant for winter, they turn off that chlorophyll and that’s how we get the change in colors.

People from all over come here every year to take in the views and enjoy the lively downtown scene like dining and shopping.

Cory Jobe from the Alton Regional Convention and Visitors Bureau says he’s looking forward to the new season.

“As I tell everybody, it’s our Super Bowl for the next five weeks. It’ll be quite busy here along the Great River Road,” Jobe said. “Historically speaking, our colors tend to peak last of week of October into the first second week of November. We’re really known for our summer travel, our fall and our winter eagle season. But fall is really the top time to be here.”

Weekends will be quite busy and Jobe recommends coming during the weekdays, especially Wednesday and Thursday.