‘Where is the vaccine?’ St. Louis Mayor shares frustration with the rollout

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A lot of people are asking “Where is the vaccine?” The state of Missouri tells Mayor Lyda Krewson that the city expects to get 900 doses per week. The St. Louis region will be getting around 4,000 per week. Those will be distributed to local health departments in eleven counties.

“This region we feel does deserve to get more vaccine than we have been getting. The bottom line is that there is not enough vaccine,” said Mayor Krewson.

Missouri Health Director Dr. Randall Williams assures Mayor Krewson that 3,900 doses are coming next week coming from Missouri to help with second shots. Many elderly people and first responders have gotten their first dose. They will be notified by the city about this appointment for a second dose.

Hospitals are getting a lot of the COVID vaccine doses. They are vaccinating 13,000 to 14,000 people per week.

The entire state has received a total of around a million doses. This represents around eight percent of the population.

Share this story

FOX 2 Newsletters

Sign up for a newsletter from FOX 2 to get updates about news and weather. We offer daily headlines, breaking news, severe weather, and forecast emails.

About this traffic map

St. Louis sits at the crossroads of America. FOX 2 is checking the traffic on all interstates, highways, roads, avenues, and side streets. We have you covered whether you are traveling across the country or to another neighborhood. Check the traffic before you head out for morning and evening rush hour.

Traffic reporter Molly Rose is on-air reporting with the latest technology about local accidents and disruptions. Bommarito Automotive Group SkyFOX Helicopter can give you a live look from above. There is streaming video from our photographer in the helicopter on our website, Twitter, and Facebook pages weekday mornings and evenings.

This traffic map displays the state of the roads in the region. This includes both sides of the river in Missouri and Illinois. You can see if there is a crash along your route, the status of construction projects, traffic incidents, and flows. The green on the map indicates that traffic is flowing smoothly. The yellow and red indicate that traffic has slowed or stopped. Are you looking for traffic information in another city or state? Zoom in or out to see more information.

The FOX 2 newsroom is monitoring hundreds of live video cameras across the state from the Missouri Department of Transportation. We will share news about accidents involving tractor-trailers, police vehicles, SUVs, cars, trucks, and more.

The major roads that run through the area are I-70, I-44, I-64, I-270, I-55, 367, 141, 61, 67, 94, 100, 109, Route 3, 111, 157, and the Great River Road. The St. Louis region includes several cities on both sides of the Mississippi River. This includes Altom. Grafton, Edwardsville, Belleville, Collinsville, Troy, Cahokia, Columbia, Clayton, Richmond Heights, Eureka, Fenton, Kirkwood, Webster Groves, Creve Coeur, Maryland Heights, Hazelwood, Florissant, St. Charles, St. Peters, O’Fallon, Lake St. Louis, Wentzville, Chesterfield, Arnold, Festus, Wildwood, Pacific, and many more towns.

About FOX 2 News

FOX 2 and KPLR 11 in St. Louis cover the news in Missouri and Illinois. There are over 68 hours of live news and local programming on-air each week. Our website and live video streams operate 24/7. Download our apps for alerts and follow us on social media for updates in your feed.

President Harry Truman said: “It is amazing what you can accomplish if you do not care who gets the credit.” That spirit is alive and well at Fox 2. Our teamwork is on display each and every day.

Our news slogan is: “Coverage You Can Count On.” We quite frankly are too busy to worry about who gets the credit. Our main concern is serving the viewer.

We go where the stories take us. Whether it be Washington, D.C when a Belleville man opened fire during a congressional baseball game practice or to Puerto Rico where local Ameren crews restored power after more than 5 months in the dark.

Coverage You Can Count On means “Waking up your Day” with our top-rated morning show. From 4:00 am-10:00 am we are leading the way with breaking news. But our early morning crew also knows how to have some fun! Our strong commitment to the communities we serve is highlighted with our Friday neighborhood shows.

Our investigative unit consists of three reporters. Elliott Davis focuses on government waste, Chris Hayes is our investigative reporter, and Mike Colombo is our consumer reporter. They work in unison with the news department by sharing resources and ideas.

We continue to cover breaking news aggressively and relied on our seasoned journalists to make a difference with the stories we covered. The shooting of Arnold Police Officer Ryan O’Connor is just one example of that. Jasmine Huda was the only reporter who had exclusive access to the O’Connor family during his amazing rehabilitation in Colorado.

Last, but certainly not least, FOX 2 and KPLR 11 are committed to covering local politics. We host debates among candidates and have the most extensive presidential election coverage. Our commitment to politics isn’t just during an election year. We produce two political shows that air every weekend.

Popular

Latest News

More News