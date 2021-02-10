‘Where is the vaccine?’ St. Louis Mayor shares frustration with the rollout

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A lot of people are asking “Where is the vaccine?” The state of Missouri tells Mayor Lyda Krewson that the city expects to get 900 doses per week. The St. Louis region will be getting around 4,000 per week. Those will be distributed to local health departments in eleven counties.

“This region we feel does deserve to get more vaccine than we have been getting. The bottom line is that there is not enough vaccine,” said Mayor Krewson.

Missouri Health Director Dr. Randall Williams assures Mayor Krewson that 3,900 doses are coming next week coming from Missouri to help with second shots. Many elderly people and first responders have gotten their first dose. They will be notified by the city about this appointment for a second dose.

Hospitals are getting a lot of the COVID vaccine doses. They are vaccinating 13,000 to 14,000 people per week.

The entire state has received a total of around a million doses. This represents around eight percent of the population.