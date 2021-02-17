Where people in St. Louis are moving to most

Stacker compiled a list of where people in St. Louis are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the metro from St. Louis between 2014 and 2018. Ties were broken by gross migration.

Tysto // Wikimedia Commons

#50. Dayton, OH Metro Area

– Migration to Dayton in 2014-2018: 320

– Migration from Dayton to St. Louis: 250 (#21 most common destination from Dayton)

– Net migration: 70 to Dayton

Sharon Day // Shutterstock

#49. Hot Springs, AR Metro Area

– Migration to Hot Springs in 2014-2018: 337

– Migration from Hot Springs to St. Louis: 0

– Net migration: 337 to Hot Springs

Edmund Garman // Flickr

#48. Urban Honolulu, HI Metro Area

– Migration to Urban Honolulu in 2014-2018: 339

– Migration from Urban Honolulu to St. Louis: 103 (#85 most common destination from Urban Honolulu)

– Net migration: 236 to Urban Honolulu

Pixabay

#47. Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA Metro Area

– Migration to Sacramento in 2014-2018: 341

– Migration from Sacramento to St. Louis: 296 (#48 most common destination from Sacramento)

– Net migration: 45 to Sacramento

BusinessEditorUSA // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC Metro Area

– Migration to Charlotte in 2014-2018: 354

– Migration from Charlotte to St. Louis: 327 (#53 most common destination from Charlotte)

– Net migration: 27 to Charlotte

Skyguy414 // Wikicommons

#45. Salt Lake City, UT Metro Area

– Migration to Salt Lake City in 2014-2018: 377

– Migration from Salt Lake City to St. Louis: 150 (#51 most common destination from Salt Lake City)

– Net migration: 227 to Salt Lake City

en:User:Paul.h // Wikimedia

#44. San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA Metro Area

– Migration to San Francisco in 2014-2018: 390

– Migration from San Francisco to St. Louis: 621 (#45 most common destination from San Francisco)

– Net migration: 231 to St. Louis

lowahwyman // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Des Moines-West Des Moines, IA Metro Area

– Migration to Des Moines in 2014-2018: 420

– Migration from Des Moines to St. Louis: 451 (#11 most common destination from Des Moines)

– Net migration: 31 to St. Louis

Daniel Orth // Flickr

#42. Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA Metro Area

– Migration to Riverside in 2014-2018: 433

– Migration from Riverside to St. Louis: 193 (#97 most common destination from Riverside)

– Net migration: 240 to Riverside

SD Dirk // Flickr

#41. San Diego-Carlsbad, CA Metro Area

– Migration to San Diego in 2014-2018: 433

– Migration from San Diego to St. Louis: 528 (#58 most common destination from San Diego)

– Net migration: 95 to St. Louis

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#40. Columbus, OH Metro Area

– Migration to Columbus in 2014-2018: 450

– Migration from Columbus to St. Louis: 361 (#39 most common destination from Columbus)

– Net migration: 89 to Columbus

Stuart Seeger // Wikicommons

#39. Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA Metro Area

– Migration to Portland in 2014-2018: 521

– Migration from Portland to St. Louis: 415 (#39 most common destination from Portland)

– Net migration: 106 to Portland

Wikimedia

#38. Oklahoma City, OK Metro Area

– Migration to Oklahoma City in 2014-2018: 523

– Migration from Oklahoma City to St. Louis: 430 (#16 most common destination from Oklahoma City)

– Net migration: 93 to Oklahoma City

Pixabay

#37. San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX Metro Area

– Migration to San Antonio in 2014-2018: 532

– Migration from San Antonio to St. Louis: 305 (#56 most common destination from San Antonio)

– Net migration: 227 to San Antonio

AndrewAvitus // Wikicommons’

#36. Jacksonville, FL Metro Area

– Migration to Jacksonville in 2014-2018: 552

– Migration from Jacksonville to St. Louis: 526 (#25 most common destination from Jacksonville)

– Net migration: 26 to Jacksonville

Sherry V Smith // Shutterstock

#35. Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC Metro Area

– Migration to Virginia Beach in 2014-2018: 567

– Migration from Virginia Beach to St. Louis: 332 (#56 most common destination from Virginia Beach)

– Net migration: 235 to Virginia Beach

PhotosByMahin // Pixabay

#34. Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI Metro Area

– Migration to Detroit in 2014-2018: 567

– Migration from Detroit to St. Louis: 562 (#39 most common destination from Detroit)

– Net migration: 5 to Detroit

Brandonrush // Wikicommons

#33. Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, AR-MO Metro Area

– Migration to Fayetteville in 2014-2018: 568

– Migration from Fayetteville to St. Louis: 279 (#11 most common destination from Fayetteville)

– Net migration: 289 to Fayetteville

Pixabay

#32. Austin-Round Rock, TX Metro Area

– Migration to Austin in 2014-2018: 570

– Migration from Austin to St. Louis: 254 (#54 most common destination from Austin)

– Net migration: 316 to Austin

randy andy // Shutterstock

#31. Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV Metro Area

– Migration to Las Vegas in 2014-2018: 570

– Migration from Las Vegas to St. Louis: 557 (#31 most common destination from Las Vegas)

– Net migration: 13 to Las Vegas

Robert Lawton // Wikimedia

#30. Peoria, IL Metro Area

– Migration to Peoria in 2014-2018: 573

– Migration from Peoria to St. Louis: 546 (#4 most common destination from Peoria)

– Net migration: 27 to Peoria

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#29. Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH Metro Area

– Migration to Boston in 2014-2018: 575

– Migration from Boston to St. Louis: 414 (#61 most common destination from Boston)

– Net migration: 161 to Boston

Explorecdale // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Carbondale-Marion, IL Metro Area

– Migration to Carbondale in 2014-2018: 583

– Migration from Carbondale to St. Louis: 668 (#2 most common destination from Carbondale)

– Net migration: 85 to St. Louis

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#27. Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN Metro Area

– Migration to Indianapolis in 2014-2018: 595

– Migration from Indianapolis to St. Louis: 584 (#24 most common destination from Indianapolis)

– Net migration: 11 to Indianapolis

Tony Webster // Wikicommons

#26. Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI Metro Area

– Migration to Minneapolis in 2014-2018: 602

– Migration from Minneapolis to St. Louis: 560 (#40 most common destination from Minneapolis)

– Net migration: 42 to Minneapolis

Noel Pennington//Flickr

#25. Memphis, TN-MS-AR Metro Area

– Migration to Memphis in 2014-2018: 611

– Migration from Memphis to St. Louis: 777 (#8 most common destination from Memphis)

– Net migration: 166 to St. Louis

Robert Corby // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Colorado Springs, CO Metro Area

– Migration to Colorado Springs in 2014-2018: 679

– Migration from Colorado Springs to St. Louis: 70 (#119 most common destination from Colorado Springs)

– Net migration: 609 to Colorado Springs

Canva

#23. Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN Metro Area

– Migration to Cincinnati in 2014-2018: 684

– Migration from Cincinnati to St. Louis: 530 (#20 most common destination from Cincinnati)

– Net migration: 154 to Cincinnati

Songquan Deng // Shutterstock

#22. Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL Metro Area

– Migration to Orlando in 2014-2018: 701

– Migration from Orlando to St. Louis: 158 (#92 most common destination from Orlando)

– Net migration: 543 to Orlando

Daniel Schwen // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Champaign-Urbana, IL Metro Area

– Migration to Champaign in 2014-2018: 739

– Migration from Champaign to St. Louis: 368 (#6 most common destination from Champaign)

– Net migration: 371 to Champaign

f11photo // Shutterstock

#20. Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN Metro Area

– Migration to Nashville in 2014-2018: 754

– Migration from Nashville to St. Louis: 448 (#26 most common destination from Nashville)

– Net migration: 306 to Nashville

Photolitherland // Wikicommons

#19. Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway, AR Metro Area

– Migration to Little Rock in 2014-2018: 762

– Migration from Little Rock to St. Louis: 334 (#15 most common destination from Little Rock)

– Net migration: 428 to Little Rock

Public Domain

#18. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA Metro Area

– Migration to Seattle in 2014-2018: 834

– Migration from Seattle to St. Louis: 563 (#52 most common destination from Seattle)

– Net migration: 271 to Seattle

BDS2006 // Wikimedia

#17. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA Metro Area

– Migration to Los Angeles in 2014-2018: 882

– Migration from Los Angeles to St. Louis: 1,011 (#51 most common destination from Los Angeles)

– Net migration: 129 to St. Louis

King of Hearts // Wikimedia

#16. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA Metro Area

– Migration to New York in 2014-2018: 958

– Migration from New York to St. Louis: 1,901 (#58 most common destination from New York)

– Net migration: 943 to St. Louis

aka Kath // Flickr

#15. Springfield, IL Metro Area

– Migration to Springfield in 2014-2018: 986

– Migration from Springfield to St. Louis: 1,318 (#1 most common destination from Springfield)

– Net migration: 332 to St. Louis

Keizers // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA Metro Area

– Migration to Atlanta in 2014-2018: 991

– Migration from Atlanta to St. Louis: 1,094 (#40 most common destination from Atlanta)

– Net migration: 103 to St. Louis

f11photo // Shutterstock

#13. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO Metro Area

– Migration to Denver in 2014-2018: 1,065

– Migration from Denver to St. Louis: 545 (#41 most common destination from Denver)

– Net migration: 520 to Denver

Alvesgaspar // Wikimedia

#12. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL Metro Area

– Migration to Tampa in 2014-2018: 1,107

– Migration from Tampa to St. Louis: 551 (#45 most common destination from Tampa)

– Net migration: 556 to Tampa

Kolossos // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, FL Metro Area

– Migration to Miami in 2014-2018: 1,147

– Migration from Miami to St. Louis: 244 (#99 most common destination from Miami)

– Net migration: 903 to Miami

Katherine Dowler // Wikimedia

#10. Jefferson City, MO Metro Area

– Migration to Jefferson City in 2014-2018: 1,313

– Migration from Jefferson City to St. Louis: 923 (#2 most common destination from Jefferson City)

– Net migration: 390 to Jefferson City

David Wilson // Flickr

#9. Cape Girardeau, MO-IL Metro Area

– Migration to Cape Girardeau in 2014-2018: 1,323

– Migration from Cape Girardeau to St. Louis: 1,139 (#1 most common destination from Cape Girardeau)

– Net migration: 184 to Cape Girardeau

Andrew Bossi // Wikimedia

#8. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area

– Migration to Washington in 2014-2018: 1,450

– Migration from Washington to St. Louis: 1,052 (#49 most common destination from Washington)

– Net migration: 398 to Washington

DPPed// Wikimedia

#7. Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ Metro Area

– Migration to Phoenix in 2014-2018: 1,686

– Migration from Phoenix to St. Louis: 549 (#50 most common destination from Phoenix)

– Net migration: 1,137 to Phoenix

skeeze // Pixabay

#6. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX Metro Area

– Migration to Houston in 2014-2018: 1,846

– Migration from Houston to St. Louis: 669 (#47 most common destination from Houston)

– Net migration: 1,177 to Houston

TommyBrison // Shutterstock

#5. Kansas City, MO-KS Metro Area

– Migration to Kansas City in 2014-2018: 2,660

– Migration from Kansas City to St. Louis: 3,056 (#2 most common destination from Kansas City)

– Net migration: 396 to St. Louis

Pixabay

#4. Columbia, MO Metro Area

– Migration to Columbia in 2014-2018: 2,758

– Migration from Columbia to St. Louis: 1,959 (#1 most common destination from Columbia)

– Net migration: 799 to Columbia

Alan Botting // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX Metro Area

– Migration to Dallas in 2014-2018: 2,951

– Migration from Dallas to St. Louis: 1,794 (#24 most common destination from Dallas)

– Net migration: 1,157 to Dallas

Jose Kevo // Wikicommons

#2. Springfield, MO Metro Area

– Migration to Springfield in 2014-2018: 3,451

– Migration from Springfield to St. Louis: 1,351 (#2 most common destination from Springfield)

– Net migration: 2,100 to Springfield

Christopher & Amy Esposito // Wikicommons

#1. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI Metro Area

– Migration to Chicago in 2014-2018: 4,479

– Migration from Chicago to St. Louis: 5,491 (#10 most common destination from Chicago)

– Net migration: 1,012 to St. Louis