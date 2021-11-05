Where to get the best donuts in St. Louis? FOX2 viewers share their favorites

ST. LOUIS – November 5 is National Donut Day and FOX2Now.com asked its viewers their favorite spot for the sweet pastry. There are actually two dates to observe National Donut Day (also known as doughnut). The other is June 4.

The Donut Drive-In in south St. Louis garnered more than 100 likes from fans. Other spots with more than 70 likes were Old Town Donuts, The Donut Stop, and Tony’s Donuts.

Here are some of the comments people left about their favorite doughnut spots. Some commenters even shared pictures of their donuts!

Akhtab Muhammad said: Old Town donuts, Florissant Mo. I’m on the parking lot right now. Everything about this place is the best. The customer service is amazing and the donuts are sent from heaven!

Drew M. Pinson: Literally QuickTrip will go toe-to-toe with any of these smaller places. And their donuts are trucked in…… they’re all the same.

Denise Nelson: Mario’s Donuts & Cafe on Muegge Rd in St. Charles. A hidden treasure.

Charity Fultz: I don’t like any donut places here in St. Louis.. only Krispy Kreme.

David Barr: My current favorite place is The Sweet Spot Cafe, their plain cake donuts are some of the best I’ve ever had, and the strawberry cheesecake donut makes a delicious dessert!!

Quinn Stewart: MidTowne Market in St. Charles. Crumb cake donuts are the best!

Kathleen Cain Gilbert: @DeSoto Donuts are fantastic! Worth the drive for sure!

Lisa Stinehart: The Blue Owl Sweet shop in House Springs. Donuts are massive and the chocolate on the donuts is the best anywhere.