Where to light the menorah in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – Hanukkah, the Jewish Festival of Lights begins Wednesday night at sundown and runs for eight days.

Chabad of St. Louis on Delmar Boulevard in University City will light the tallest menorah in Missouri at 6:00 p.m. People can watch from their car or from the sidewalk with social distancing.

Another menorah lighting ceremony will happen in Berthold Square Park in St. Charles at 6:00 p.m. as well.

Sunday, there will be a car menorah parade at 5:15 p.m. That begins at the Chesterfield Mall.