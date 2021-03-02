Where to seek shelter during a tornado when at home

ST. LOUIS– You don’t want to wait until a tornado hits to consider the best places to take shelter. That is why Severe Weather Preparedness Week encourages people to have that conversation with their families.
When a tornado warning is in effect, the basement is the best spot to take shelter.
If you don’t have a basement get to a room in the middle of the house where there is an internal wall. A bathroom may be a good option or a closet. You want to surround yourself with as many walls as possible.
You will want to avoid windows and outside walls if possible. Also, cover yourself with a blanket or mattress if possible.