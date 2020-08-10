Where to watch Blues v. Canucks first-round Stanley Cup Playoff series

ST. LOUIS - This school year is complete with its own set of challenges, but FOX 2 has curated a list of suggestions from experts to help kids learn effectively at home.

A speech-language pathologist at the Yale Child Study Center Leah Booth, MA said creating a schedule that everyone in the home is aware of is important. She suggests a schedule rooted in pictures for children who aren't great readers yet. Booth also recommends scheduling 30-minute blocks of activities and then moving on to the next. Also, parents should be aware of their own schedule for the day when creating one for the child so that they align.