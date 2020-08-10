Where to watch Blues v. Canucks first-round Stanley Cup Playoff series

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DALLAS, TEXAS – MAY 05: Jay Bouwmeester #19 of the St. Louis Blues celebrates a goal against the Dallas Stars during the third period of Game Six of the Western Conference Second Round of the 2019 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at American Airlines Center on May 5, 2019 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

ST. LOUIS – Fox Sports Midwest will be televising the Blues-Canucks first-round series of the Stanley Cup Playoff.

The first four games can be viewed on FOX Sports Midwest. Any games after are to be determined.

The games can also be streamed live on the FOX Sports GO app and on FOXSportsGO.com.

DateGameTime (CT)TV
August 12Game 19:30 p.m.Fox Sports Midwest
August 14Game 25:30 p.m.Fox Sports Midwest
August 16Game 39:30 p.m.Fox Sports Midwest
August 17Game 49:30 p.m.Fox Sports Midwest
*August 19*Game 5TBDTBD
*August 21*Game 6TBDTBD
*August 23*Game 7TBDTBD

Latest headlines:

Share this story

FOX 2 Newsletters

Sign up for a newsletter from FOX 2 to get updates about news and weather. We offer daily headlines, breaking news, severe weather, and forecast emails.

Popular

Latest News

More News