Where to watch Blues v. Canucks first-round Stanley Cup Playoff series

ST. LOUIS – Fox Sports Midwest will be televising the Blues-Canucks first-round series of the Stanley Cup Playoff.
The first four games can be viewed on FOX Sports Midwest. Any games after are to be determined.
The games can also be streamed live on the FOX Sports GO app and on FOXSportsGO.com.
|Date
|Game
|Time (CT)
|TV
|August 12
|Game 1
|9:30 p.m.
|Fox Sports Midwest
|August 14
|Game 2
|5:30 p.m.
|Fox Sports Midwest
|August 16
|Game 3
|9:30 p.m.
|Fox Sports Midwest
|August 17
|Game 4
|9:30 p.m.
|Fox Sports Midwest
|*August 19*
|Game 5
|TBD
|TBD
|*August 21*
|Game 6
|TBD
|TBD
|*August 23*
|Game 7
|TBD
|TBD
