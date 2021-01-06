Where to watch the St. Louis Hill documentary

ST. LOUIS – There are 52-square blocks south of 64-40 off Kingshighway which was founded by Italian immigrants in the late 1800s. Of course, this is The Hill. It is one of the last truly Italian neighborhoods in the U.S. and now you can see a documentary film depicting its history and its people.

Director and producer of “America’s Last Little Italy-The Hill,” Joe Puleo, spoke to FOX 2’s Randi Naughton about why it was important to him to create this film and share it with the world.

The documentary is available on Amazon and more information is available on their Facebook page.