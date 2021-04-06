Where you can find a COVID vaccine appointment without pre-registering

ST. LOUIS– As more and more vaccine arrives in St. Louis, vaccinators are now allowing people to directly make appointments without waiting for an invitation.

Starting April 9, all Missouri residents will be eligible for the vaccine. In Illinois, all residents are eligible starting April 12.

SSM Health:

SSM Health says anyone who qualifies for the COVID vaccine in Missouri can use the SSM COVID-19 Vaccine Scheduling site to make an appointment. There are no walk-ins allowed at the clinics.

Jefferson County:

The Jefferson County Health Department is making its COVID-19 vaccine clinics open to the public. You have to sign up for an appointment time before arriving. You can get links to the open clinics on the Jefferson County Health Department site of the Jefferson County Health Department Facebook page.

St. Clair County:

The clinic at the Belle-Claire Fairgrounds and Expo Center is trying a walk-up system for the COVID-vaccine today. Appointments are available but not required. You must be an Illinois resident or work at an Illinois business. You can find an appointment on the St. Clair Health Departments’ site.

*This list will be updated as more vaccine clinics allow for open registration.



