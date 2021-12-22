Where’s the money from St. Louis’ $790 million settlement with the NFL?

ST. LOUIS–The calendar is coming up on a month since the city of St. Louis, St. Louis County and the St. Louis Regional Convention and Sports Complex Authority settled a breach of contract lawsuit with the National Football League and the Los Angeles Rams concerning the Rams’ departure from St. Louis after the 2015 season.

The parties agreed to a $790 million settlement on November 24, with 35 percent of that amount, plus “identified costs” going to the St. Louis law firms Dowd Bennett LLP and Blitz Bardgett & Deutsch. According to the agreement, the NFL and the Rams have 30 days of that filing to make the appropriate payments.

So, with two days left before the 24th, has the payment been made? It doesn’t appear to have happened yet.

Nick Dunne, a spokesman for St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones said via email that “the details of exactly when it arrives or where it goes is confidential information that even I don’t have access to. We’ll hopefully have more information available after the new year.”

A message left with an NFL spokesperson regarding the delivery of the settlement amount was not immediately returned Wednesday.

According to the agreement, within seven days of the payment, the plaintiffs and defendants in the case are supposed to file a Joint Stipulation of Dismissal with Prejudice. According to court records, the judge in the case on December did grant an order to remove the case from the trial docket for January 10, 2022.

“This historic agreement closes a long chapter for our region, securing hundreds of millions of dollars for our communities while avoiding the uncertainty of the trial and appellate process,” Mayor Jones and St. Louis County Executive Sam Page wrote in a joint statement on the day the settlement was announced.

“The City, County, and STLRSA are still determining how settlement funds will be allocated. We will provide more updates as they become available.”

“We cannot look at it as an envelope full of birthday (money) that we just received and we can’t wait to get out of the house and have our mother and father drop us off at the mall so we can go shopping,” St. Louis Board of Aldermen President Lewis Reed said earlier this month.

The City of St. Louis should get the largest share, Reed said, since it has suffered the heaviest losses with the Rams vacating the dome downtown. He also pointed out that St. Louis County backed out of financing for a new riverfront stadium to keep the Rams in St. Louis.

St. Louis County Council Chairwoman Rita Days wants a portion of the money earmarked for a new, long-awaited, north county rec center. She also likes the idea of a larger, combined project from all three winners of the lawsuit.

Dunne told FOX2 Wednesday the negotiations were ongoing.