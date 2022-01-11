Where’s the snow? When St. Louis might see season’s first snowfall

ST. LOUIS (KTVI)–Our region has seen plenty of cold temperatures, especially so far in January, but with a few dustings as the exception, no real measurable snowfall or anything that might be called ‘a big one’.

Looking at recent history, St. Louis has a ways to go to match the first day it saw at least an inch of snowfall for the first time in a season last year, and a LONG way to go to match the all-time record.

In the ’17-’18 winter season, that happened on December 23, 2017

In the ’18-’19 season, it was November 12, 2018

In the ’19-’20 season it was November 11, 2019

In the ’20-’21 season it was a little later, not arriving until January 27, 2021 when nearly three inches fell.

The latest date for St. Louis to see its first inch of snow? April 5, 1971.

We talked to FOX2 Meteorologist and Extreme Weather Specialist Chris Higgins about what the data does and does not tell us, and why he’s not sold on the idea that a system making its way through the midwest later this week will be the one to get St. Louis over that one-inch mark, although he says it’s the best chance we’ve seen so far this season.