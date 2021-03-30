Which Missouri counties receive the largest tax refunds

ST. LOUIS– Americans have a little longer to file their taxes this year since the deadline has been extended to May 15, but that doesn’t change the size of your refund. SmartAsset released a study on the places where people receive the largest tax refunds as well as where people owe the most.

According to the study, tax refunds in St. Louis County rank in the top 10 Missouri counties. St. Louis County had 349,860 taxpayers that received refunds. The average amount was $3,006.

When it came to taxpayers who owed, St. Louis County came in number 3 in the state. It had 114,740. The average taxpayer owed $6,597.

Top ten Missouri counties receiving largest tax refunds from IRS

The study determined which counties received the highest average tax refund by dividing the total amount of money refunded to residents by the IRS in each county by the number of refunds issued in each county.

To calculate the average amount owed, the study divided the total taxes owed in each county by the number of filers that still owe taxes.

Top ten Missouri counties that owe the most taxes to the IRS

You can find an interactive map for the entire state of Missouri on SmartAssests website.

