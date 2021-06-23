Which websites St. Louis County is blocking from employees

ST. LOUIS– It’s not uncommon for employees to use their work computers to look up personal information at work. Some companies, schools, hospitals, and city governments block which websites its employees can view.

FOX2Now.com reached out to St. Louis County to find out which website addresses it blocks for employees.

The list included hundreds of websites blocked because they could contain malware or be phishing sites.

There are also dozens of streaming sites blocked. Here are just some of them:

tiktok.com

amazon.com/prime-instant-video

hbogo.com

spotify.com

mtv.com/live-tv

bet.com/live-tv

hallmarkchannel.com

mlb.com/tv

disneyplus.com