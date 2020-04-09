White Castle offering free food to health care workers during pandemic

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - White Castle is tipping its crown to some great American heroes.

The fast-food chain is offering healthcare workers and EMTs a free combo meal (1-6) or breakfast combo meal each day through April 30.

White Castle team members will also be delivering Crave Cases of sliders to hospitals and other healthcare facilities in the regions that have White Castle restaurants, the company said in a statement.

"In the midst of this pandemic, healthcare workers have put it all on the line to serve and take care of us. Now it's our turn to serve them," said Jamie Richardson, vice president at White Castle. "Providing free Sliders and meals to healthcare workers is a way for us to show our appreciation for everything they're doing right now."

Employees simply have to show their work ID at the window to get the deal.

Here’s to our heroes, who put it all on the line to serve us. Now let us serve you. Healthcare workers & EMTs, get your free meal here: https://t.co/q1qy0zTlm3 pic.twitter.com/OTqVZtOVoD — White Castle (@WhiteCastle) April 7, 2020