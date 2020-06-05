White coats for black lives; local medical students protest George Floyd’s death

ST. LOUIS – Dozens of medical students from Washington University lined busy Kingshighway this morning. It was a sign of solidarity in the wake of George Floyd’s death.

The students organized the event in solidarity with healthcare professionals across the country. They are taking a stand to show they are committed to improving the health and safety of people of color.

The event included Washington University students, residents, fellows, faculty, and staff.

The group stood quietly for 8 minutes and 46 seconds. That is the amount of time former officer Derek Chauvin is said to have had his knee on Floyd’s neck the day he died.