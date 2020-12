WASHINGTON, D.C.- The White House is decorated for the holidays and this year it’s Christmas theme is “America the Beautiful”.

You can learn about the history of past White House Christmases with the White House Advent Calendar.

It starts on December 1 and each day leading up to Christmas it will unveil a new history fact, trivia, or photo.

The 2020 White House Advent Calendar is LIVE! 🎄



Visit https://t.co/7fuvCYC2vP each day for a new fact about Christmas celebrations past and present! https://t.co/5GmuYNrwmu — The White House (@WhiteHouse) December 1, 2020

You can find the calendar on the White House’s website.