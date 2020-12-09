White House Pandemic Task Force says Missouri needs better COVID-19 mitigations

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.- The White House Pandemic Task Force says Missouri needs to do a better job on its COVID-19 mitigation strategies.

The report came out earlier this week and says Missouri needs strategies like more masking, no indoor gatherings, and aggressive testing.

The report also list the top 12 counties based on number of new cases in the last 3 weeks. Those counties include: St. Louis County, St. Charles County, Jefferson County, St. Louis City, Franklin County, and St. Francois County in our area.

Missouri is 32nd in the country when it comes to the national ranking of new cases.

Here are some of the highlights from the report:

Missouri is in the red zone for cases, indicating 101 or more new cases per 100,000 population, with the 32nd highest rate in the country. Missouri is in the red zone for test positivity, indicating a rate at or above 10.1%, with the 9th highest rate in the country.

Missouri has seen a decrease in new cases and stability in test positivity.

The following three counties had the highest number of new cases over the last 3 weeks: 1. St. Louis County, 2. Jackson County, and 3. St. Charles County. These counties represent 37.9% of new cases in Missouri.

91% of all counties in Missouri have moderate or high levels of community transmission (yellow, orange, or red zones), with 83% having high levels of community transmission (red zone).

Missouri had 388 new cases per 100,000 population, compared to a national average of 385 per 100,000.

The federal government has supported surge testing in Columbia, Cape Giradeau, Branson, Lee’s Summit, and St. Louis.

Here are some of the recommendations from the report:

Mitigation efforts must increase, including the implementation of key state and local policies with an additional focus on uniform behavioral change including masking, physical distancing, hand hygiene, no indoor gatherings outside of immediate households, and aggressive testing to find the asymptomatic individuals responsible for the majority of infectious spread.

In the past week, significant reductions in testing and increases in percent positivity were observed. Primarily those with symptoms are being diagnosed; aggressive testing to find asymptomatic individuals responsible for the majority of infectious spread must be scaled.

The current vaccine implementation will not substantially reduce viral spread, hospitalizations, or fatalities until the 100 million Americans with comorbidities can be fully immunized, which will take until the late spring. Behavioral change and aggressive mitigation policies are the only widespread prevention tools that we have to address this winter surge.

Must increase testing levels to find asymptomatic individuals to remove source of spread.

Universities must have weekly testing plans in place for spring semester, mandatorily testing all students weekly to prevent spread in the community. Universities who tested all students weekly starting the first week of fall semester saw between 75% and 90% fewer cases than those who did not. For the remaining time in current semester, students must be tested weekly prior to returning home for winter break.

Effective practices to decrease transmission in public spaces include limiting restaurant indoor capacity to <25% and closing bars/limiting bar hours until cases and test positivity decrease to the yellow zone.

Ensure compliance with public health orders, including wearing masks. Ensure full flu immunizations across the state.

Ensure all hospitals and clinical sites have updated training on use and timing of effective interventions, contingency staffing plans with appropriate task-shifting, and maximized access to medications and supplies.

Conduct active testing in schools for teachers and students where cases are increasing. In accordance with CDC guidelines, masks must be worn by students and teachers in K-12 schools. Consider pausing extracurricular school activities, even though athletics

