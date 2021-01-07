White House says the nation must come together after Washington riot

WASHINGTON, DC – White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany speaks to reporters on Jan. 7, one day after pro-Trump rioters breached the Capitol. She delivered a message on behalf of the White House to condemn the violence and did not take questions.

“We grieve for the loss of life for those who were injured and hold them in our hearts at this time. We thank our law enforcement officers who are true American heroes. What we saw yesterday was a group of violent rioters undermining the legitimate first amendment rights of the many thousands who came to peacefully have their voices heard in our nation’s capital,” said McEnany. “Now is the time for America to come together to reject the violence we have seen.”

The siege of the U.S. Capitol by President Donald Trump’s supporters raised painful new questions across government. Discussions are underway about Trump’s fitness to remain in office for two more weeks, the ability of the police to secure the complex and the future of the Republican Party.

The attack reinforced lawmakers’ resolve to stay up all night to finish counting the Electoral College vote and confirm Democrat Joe Biden won the presidential election. But the rampage is forcing a reckoning.

One Republican lawmaker publicly joined Democrats in calling for the 25th Amendment to be invoked to force Trump out. Lawmakers announced a review of Capitol police actions. Meanwhile, Trump promised an “orderly transition” on Jan. 20, when Biden is to be inaugurated.