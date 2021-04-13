White House report gives Missouri and Illinois infrastructure C- grade

ST. LOUIS – A new report from the White House shows that Missouri and Illinois could both benefit from President Biden’s $2.3 trillion infrastructure plan.
Both states received a grade of C- when it came to the state of their infrastructures.
The report found Missouri has 2,190 bridges and more than 7,500 miles of highway in poor condition.
Illinois has 2,374 bridges and over 6,200 miles of highway in poor condition.
By releasing state-by-state data, Biden’s team hopes to make the case that the bill is essential.