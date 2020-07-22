White House weighs in Missouri AG calls charges against McCloskey’s political posturing

ST. LOUIS – Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner filed unlawful use of a weapon charges against Mark and Patricia McCloskey.

That same day Attorney General Eric Schmitt filed paperwork to dismiss those charges.

Schmitt said we have a deeply rooted right to self-defense in this county in the second amendment and in the Missouri constitution there is the Castle Doctrine.

Schmitt said Missouri has one of the most expansive castle doctrines in the country that includes the right to defend your home, life and property.

Schmitt said the charges could have a chilling effect on Missourians second amendment rights and calls them political posturing by Gardner.

State Representative Rasheen Aldridge was at the protest that day and said the narrative has gotten twisted.

Aldridge said the McCloskey’s house was never their destination and they had every intention to peacefully walk past.

On Tuesday, the White House Press Secretary said protesters told the McCloskey’s that they were going on kill them, burn down their house and move into their bedrooms.

Aldridge said none of that is true.

Aldridge said at the time they didn’t know if the guns were loaded or working and felt threatened when they were being pointed at them. He agrees with the charges Gardner filed.

Charges aside, Aldridge said he is frustrated that leaders have forgotten why they were at Portland Place, to begin with.